Metro Detroit Weather: A cloudy and chilly New Year's Day

Snow showers are likely from time to time today with a slight breeze. The colder temps will be here to stay starting Friday with highs only in the 20s.

Today: Mostly cloudy and colder with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Light snow will decrease. Watch for slick spots. They will be most likely north and west of Detroit. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: Variable NW 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some flurries. Highs around 30°. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Friday: Trending colder with temps only in the upper 20s with flurries possible.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

