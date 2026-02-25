Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: A cool and breezy Wednesday

Wednesday will be cool and windy so wind chills in the teens and 20s will be the rule.
A few snow showers could linger Wednesday morning with highs in the low to mid 30s.

There may be two more batches of snow this weekend on Saturday night and Sunday night. It's hard to tell how much for wither of these, but they don't look to be big storms right now.

The rest of the week settles into a fairly quiet late-February pattern. Thursday looks mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s. A milder push of air arrives Friday with highs climbing into the upper 40s. After the quick spike, temperatures fall quickly back into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Saturday night into Sunday colder air moves back in.

Today: A few snow showers are possible in the morning. A few bits of sun are possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 79%
  • Dew point: 25°
  • Pressure: 29.51 in
  • Wind speed: 8 mph
  • Wind direction: SW
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:14 AM
  • Sunset: 06:18 PM

