Kids heading to the bus stop this morning will want a jacket with temperatures starting in the mid 50s under a mix of clouds and limited sunshine. Clouds increase through late morning and afternoon as readings slowly slip back into the lower 50s by the drive home. It’ll feel cool for mid-May standards, especially with the breeze sticking around through the afternoon.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: A cool and cloudy Wednesday

Skies gradually clear overnight as cooler air settles into Southeast Michigan. Overnight lows fall into the lower to middle 40s for most communities, with some of the traditionally cooler inland spots briefly dipping near 40 degrees by early Thursday morning. Winds remain out of the northwest around 10 to 20 mph at times, so it may still feel crisp even after sunset.

Thursday brings a much more comfortable spring setup with a mix of clouds and sunshine returning to Metro Detroit. Temperatures rebound nicely through the day, climbing from the upper 40s in the morning into the lower 60s by afternoon. Clouds may linger at times, but overall conditions trend drier and brighter heading into the evening with some late-day sunshine developing.

The warming trend continues into Friday with highs returning to around 70 degrees under partly sunny skies. By the weekend, temperatures surge well into the upper 70s and lower 80s as a warmer and more active weather pattern develops across the Great Lakes. While Saturday looks mainly warm with only a slight shower chance, scattered showers and thunderstorms become more possible Sunday into early next week. Monday currently appears to be the warmest day with highs potentially reaching the lower 80s before additional rain chances arrive Tuesday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with calmer winds. Lows around 43. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Winds N 10-20 mph.

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