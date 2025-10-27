Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: A cool start to a mild day

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: ENE 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s after a chilly start. Winds: E 10-25 mph.

  • Humidity: 82%
  • Dew point: 32°
  • Pressure: 30.39 in
  • Wind speed: 7 mph
  • Wind direction: NE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 08:00 AM
  • Sunset: 06:32 PM

