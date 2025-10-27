Metro Detroit Weather: A cool start to a mild day

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: ENE 10-25 mph.
Watch the forecast below
Metro Detroit Weather: Breezy week and fall temps ahead
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s after a chilly start. Winds: E 10-25 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 82%
- Dew point: 32°
- Pressure: 30.39 in
- Wind speed: 7 mph
- Wind direction: NE
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 08:00 AM
- Sunset: 06:32 PM