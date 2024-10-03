Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: A cool start with a warm & sunny finish

After another cool start with some patchy fog, sunshine will continue today with temperatures climbing back into the low to mid 70s.

Our next chance for rain arrives Friday, with a few showers possible as a weak cold front sweeps through the area. Highs stay near 70° into the weekend with Saturday dry and a few more showers Sunday.

Today: After another cool start temps will reach the 70s with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: Light

Friday: A slight rain chance with a partly sunny sky. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

