Metro Detroit Weather: A cool start with more warmth to follow

A few spots could get thick fog. Wednesday brings the return of warmer temperatures as highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s across southeast Michigan. After some early morning fog/clouds it will be sunnier through the rest of the day.

The warmth sticks around Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s. A weak cold front will bring a rain chance across the area in the evening, but widespread rain is unlikely. Drier weather returns with cooler temperatures Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny after some early fog lifts with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds: S 5 mph.

Tonight: Nice weather continues for this time of year with lows near 52. Winds:

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight afternoon shower chance. Highs in low to mid 70s with 73° in Detroit. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

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