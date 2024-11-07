Metro Detroit Weather: A cooler feel today

A stretch of dry weather and seasonal temps carry us into the weekend. The next chance for rain arrives on Sunday. Temperatures will cool a bit, but should remain above normal for this time of year. Sunshine and mild weather continue Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Clouds gradually increase Saturday ahead of our next storm system, which arrives Sunday. Rain begins early Sunday and will be on and off through the day. High temperatures remain above average this weekend and near 60°.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with cooler temps in the 40s in Detroit. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs near 60°. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

