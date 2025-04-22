Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: A cooler start with a milder day

After a cooler start to the day, temps will reach the mid 60s with light winds and bright skies. Rain chances return Wednesday
Today: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clouds decrease with cooler temps falling near 50° in Detroit. Winds: Light

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight rain/thunder chance. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 68%
  • Dew point: 35°
  • Pressure: 30.06 in
  • Wind speed: 8 mph
  • Wind direction: WSW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:40 AM
  • Sunset: 08:22 PM

