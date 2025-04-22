Metro Detroit Weather: A cooler start with a milder day

Today: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clouds decrease with cooler temps falling near 50° in Detroit. Winds: Light
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight rain/thunder chance. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 68%
- Dew point: 35°
- Pressure: 30.06 in
- Wind speed: 8 mph
- Wind direction: WSW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:40 AM
- Sunset: 08:22 PM