Metro Detroit Weather: A damp start to the day with temps staying mild

Showers are possible into the early morning hours of Wednesday, especially south of I-94. Temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50s by Wednesday morning. A slight shower chance will linger Wednesday morning, south of I-94, otherwise skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs peak in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon.

Late Thursday into Friday morning there should be more rain. Highs Thursday will be in the mid 60s, Friday in the upper 50s, and Saturday in the low 50s.

Today: Chance for early morning showers, mainly south of Detroit before 9 AM. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain most likely late in the day. Highs will be in the low 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

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