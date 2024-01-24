Metro Detroit Weather: A Dense Fog Advisory until 11 am.

A Dense Fog Advisory until 11 am. Visibility under a quarter of a mile in many areas. Slow down and watch for slick spots. More fog is possible Thursday morning.

Two more systems are on the way for Wednesday and Thursday bringing more rain across the area. High temperatures will be in the low 40s, with lows in the low to mid 30s both days.

We'll get to some drier weather Friday into Saturday, before another possible wintry mix Sunday.

Today: Rain showers with highs in the upper 30s. Winds: ESE 5 mph.

Tonight: Dense fog returns. Temps hovering in the low to mid 30s. Watch for slick spots on the roads. Winds: SSW 5 mph.

Thursday: Lots of clouds with showers expected late in the day. Highs around 40°. Winds: Variable 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn