Metro Detroit Weather: A few storm chances each day

Another nice day with a few afternoon storms today. Highs will reach the upper 80s with the 90s expected for the holiday weekend.
Weather Planner Plus: Thursday, July 3
Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s, with a slight chance of storms. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear with milder temps. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

4th of July - Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast:

  • Humidity: 78%
  • Dew point: 61°
  • Pressure: 29.93 in
  • Wind speed: 6 mph
  • Wind direction: NW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:01 AM
  • Sunset: 09:13 PM

