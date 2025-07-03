Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Thursday, July 3

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s, with a slight chance of storms. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Watch the full weather forecast:

Metro Detroit Weather: A few storm chances each day

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear with milder temps. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

4th of July - Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast:

Mike Taylor Holiday Weekend forecast

