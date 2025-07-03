Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Weather Planner Plus: Thursday, July 3
Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s, with a slight chance of storms. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Watch the full weather forecast:
Metro Detroit Weather: A few storm chances each day
Tonight: Becoming mostly clear with milder temps. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
4th of July - Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Weekend Forecast:
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 78%
- Dew point: 61°
- Pressure: 29.93 in
- Wind speed: 6 mph
- Wind direction: NW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:01 AM
- Sunset: 09:13 PM