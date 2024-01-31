Metro Detroit Weather: A foggy start this morning

A Flood Warning continues for the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County. The river level is holding near crest.

Today: Morning fog and then it will be mostly cloudy with a mild high in the upper 30s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Foggy with some mist and light drizzle. Low 30s around Detroit with a few spots outside the metro area in the upper 20s. Winds: NW Light

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with high temps in the low 40s and a slight chance of rain. Winds: WSW 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

