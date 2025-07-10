Metro Detroit Weather: A foggy start today with sunny 80s returning

Planning your Day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Thursday, July 10

Today: Partly sunny after some possible morning fog. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear early and then fog is possible toward morning. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: Light

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight storm chance in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Warming up to the 90s again with storms possible again. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

