Metro Detroit Weather: A foggy start with rain returning this afternoon

Rain returns this afternoon with some snow possible tonight and Thursday. The farther west you are, the better chance for it to stick to the grass.

Wednesday will start off dry and foggy for some with some sunny breaks across Metro Detroit but rain moves back in after the lunch hour and will be steady at times through tonight. High temperatures climb into the low 50s, with a southwesterly wind gusting to 25+ mph.

Colder air moves in overnight into Thursday, bringing the potential for snow showers to mix in with raindrops. A few places west and north of Detroit could get snow on the grass or elevated surfaces, otherwise accumulation is not expected. Highs temperatures will be near 40° on Thursday.

Showers continue Friday for Light Up the Season. So don't forget your raincoat! Temperatures remain in the 40s for highs and lows in the 30s.

Today: Rain returns in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers could mix in with the rain as temps drop in the mid to low 30s. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph.

Thursday: Snow showers possible with temps near 40°. Wind chills will be in the 20s for much of the day. Winds: WNW 10-25+ mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn