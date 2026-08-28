Metro Detroit Weather: A great day ahead with plenty of sunshine

A cool and comfortable start gives way to a beautiful Friday. Temperatures climb from the lower 60s around 8 AM into the 70s by lunchtime, eventually topping out around 79° to 80°. Expect plenty of sunshine through the first half of the day with a few more clouds mixing in during the afternoon.

The warming trend gets underway this weekend. Highs reach the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday with mainly dry conditions. The heat builds further early next week with highs near 90° Monday and Tuesday. A few thunderstorms could return Monday, with another chance for storms by Wednesday.

Today: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds and highs near 80°. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with mild temps and light winds. Winds: Light.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 83°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Warmer with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

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