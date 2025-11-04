Metro Detroit Weather: A great November day ahead

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and 58° in Detroit. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.
Watch the full forecast
Metro Detroit Weather: Rising temps before rain tomorrow
Tonight: Not as cold with more clouds and temps in the mid to low 40s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: A rain chance in the morning and then partly sunny. Highs will flirt with 60°. Winds SW 10-25 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 73%
- Dew point: 32°
- Pressure: 30.26 in
- Wind speed: 7 mph
- Wind direction: WSW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:10 AM
- Sunset: 05:21 PM