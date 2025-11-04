Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: A great November day ahead

Metro Detroit Weather: Rising temps before rain tomorrow
Metro Detroit Weather: Rising temps before rain tomorrow
Posted
and last updated

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and 58° in Detroit. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

Watch the full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Rising temps before rain tomorrow

Tonight: Not as cold with more clouds and temps in the mid to low 40s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: A rain chance in the morning and then partly sunny. Highs will flirt with 60°. Winds SW 10-25 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 73%
  • Dew point: 32°
  • Pressure: 30.26 in
  • Wind speed: 7 mph
  • Wind direction: WSW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:10 AM
  • Sunset: 05:21 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!