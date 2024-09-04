Metro Detroit Weather: A midweek warm up

It will be bright sun through Thursday. Friday look for rain and possible thunder. This weekend will be chillier than the last one with high temps in the 60s after starting in the 40s.

Today: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear and still cool. Lows in the low to mid 50s around Detroit, but some spots in the suburbs will hit the 40s again. Winds: ESE 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: S 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

