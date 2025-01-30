Metro Detroit Weather: A mild and bright day

Today: Mostly sunny with highs near 44° Clouds increase after sunset. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with colder temps falling into the low 20s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Rain to start the day. It will try try to change to snow, first north of M-59 in the morning and last around Detroit in the afternoon. Very little snow accumulation is expected. Highs will be in the mid 30s. Winds: NE at 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

