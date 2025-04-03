Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: A mild and windy Thursday

Posted
and last updated

A FLOOD WARNING FOR MACOMB, OAKLAND, WASHTENAW AND WAYNE COUNTIES IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Planning your day? Here's a look at Thursday's Weather Planner Plus:

Today: Mostly cloudy early and then it will become partly sunny and stay mild and windy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: SW 20-35 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with temps in the upper 30s. Winds: NNW 10-15 mph.

Friday: It looks dry for the Tigers opener! Partly sunny with more clouds late in the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

  • Humidity: 63%
  • Dew point: 44°
  • Pressure: 29.81 in
  • Wind speed: 16 mph
  • Wind direction: WSW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:11 AM
  • Sunset: 08:01 PM

