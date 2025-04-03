Metro Detroit Weather: A mild and windy Thursday

A FLOOD WARNING FOR MACOMB, OAKLAND, WASHTENAW AND WAYNE COUNTIES IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
Planning your day? Here's a look at Thursday's Weather Planner Plus:
Weather Planner Plus: Planning your day? Here's a look at your Thursday forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy early and then it will become partly sunny and stay mild and windy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: SW 20-35 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with temps in the upper 30s. Winds: NNW 10-15 mph.
Friday: It looks dry for the Tigers opener! Partly sunny with more clouds late in the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 63%
- Dew point: 44°
- Pressure: 29.81 in
- Wind speed: 16 mph
- Wind direction: WSW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:11 AM
- Sunset: 08:01 PM