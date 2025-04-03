Metro Detroit Weather: A mild and windy Thursday

A FLOOD WARNING FOR MACOMB, OAKLAND, WASHTENAW AND WAYNE COUNTIES IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Planning your day? Here's a look at Thursday's Weather Planner Plus:

Today: Mostly cloudy early and then it will become partly sunny and stay mild and windy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: SW 20-35 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with temps in the upper 30s. Winds: NNW 10-15 mph.

Friday: It looks dry for the Tigers opener! Partly sunny with more clouds late in the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

