Metro Detroit Weather: A milder day ahead

Today: Brighter skies to start as the rain moves out. Then the clouds build in the afternoon when a sprinkle is possible. High temps in the mid 70s with 75° in Detroit. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph.
Tonight: Clear skies with a smoky haze possible. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 84%
- Dew point: 48°
- Pressure: 29.79 in
- Wind speed: 7 mph
- Wind direction: SSW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 05:55 AM
- Sunset: 09:09 PM