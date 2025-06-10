Metro Detroit Weather: A milder day ahead

Today: Brighter skies to start as the rain moves out. Then the clouds build in the afternoon when a sprinkle is possible. High temps in the mid 70s with 75° in Detroit. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with a smoky haze possible. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

