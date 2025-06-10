Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: A milder day ahead

Today: Brighter skies to start as the rain moves out. Then the clouds build in the afternoon when a sprinkle is possible. High temps in the mid 70s with 75° in Detroit. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with a smoky haze possible. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

  • Humidity: 84%
  • Dew point: 48°
  • Pressure: 29.79 in
  • Wind speed: 7 mph
  • Wind direction: SSW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:55 AM
  • Sunset: 09:09 PM

