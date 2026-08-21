Metro Detroit Weather: A nice Friday ahead with weekend rain on the way

We’re starting the day on a comfortable and quiet note across Metro Detroit. Temperatures are generally in the lower 60s early this morning with mainly clear skies. Sunshine will quickly warm us through the 60s and 70s, reaching the upper 70s by lunchtime.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs around 80 to 83 degrees across Southeast Michigan. Detroit tops out near 82, with similar temperatures from Ann Arbor to Pontiac. Winds remain fairly light out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Most of Friday stays dry, although a shower could begin to sneak into the area later in the day or toward the evening.

Clouds will increase tonight as moisture returns to the region. A few showers will be possible, but this does not look like an all-night washout. It will also turn more humid, with overnight temperatures mostly in the lower to middle 60s. Detroit only falls to around 67 degrees.

The weekend starts unsettled. Saturday will feature more clouds along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. There may be dry breaks mixed in, so it won’t necessarily rain continuously, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the radar if you have outdoor plans. Some of these storms could be intense with gusty winds, heavy rain and hail. We'll post severe weather updates as we get closer. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s, with highs around 77 degrees.

A few showers could linger into Sunday, but a noticeable change arrives behind the weekend system. Sunday is cooler with a high around 76, followed by a much more comfortable stretch Monday and Tuesday. Morning lows fall into the mid-50s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s Monday and around 80 Tuesday.

Temperatures climb again by the middle of next week. Highs return to the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday, along with another chance for scattered thunderstorms. Overall, the weekend brings our best opportunity for rain before a brief stretch of cooler and drier weather early next week.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. It will be 82° in Detroit. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A few showers passing through with a spike in humidity. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Showers and storms likely, a few could be strong/severe with damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours. Temps will reach the upper 70s to near 80.

Saturday Night: Scattered thunderstorms come an end and skies will become clear overnight. Lows near 59. Winds: NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon showers developing. Highs around 76. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

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