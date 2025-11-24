Metro Detroit Weather: A quiet and mild start to the week

After a quiet weather pattern has been here for days, the weather is shifting from mild and manageable to notably colder and more active. Today will have a chilly start with relatively mild highs in the low 50s as skies turn more cloudy — this will be the last stretch of “comfortable” late-fall weather before the pattern changes. On Tuesday, we’re looking at a much-needed round of rain under cloud-heavy skies, still with highs near 50, but with increasing moisture and a stronger south-southeasterly wind. By Wednesday, the winds pick up even more as the air begins to turn colder; a quick round of rain in the morning will eventually mix with snow showers as the temps crash back to the 30s. Therefore, Wednesday will be milder in the morning, than in the afternoon.

Then comes Thanksgiving Day, where highs will continue to plunge into the mid-30s with windy conditions and mostly cloudy skies — quite a change from the early week. Snow showers are possible thanks to lake-effect snow in the area, so beware of slick roads in spots. By Black Friday, the chill firmly settles in, with highs in the mid-30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s. If you’re planning travel, outdoor activities, or any property work this week, the window of mild weather is today - after that, expect cooler and more winter-like conditions.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we're keeping an eye on a developing low‐pressure system that may impact the Metro Detroit area sometime this Saturday. Although details are still uncertain — including timing, track, and precipitation type — the key signals right now point toward a moderate chance of precipitation, possibly starting as rain, then transitioning toward snow or sleet as colder air arrives. Winds may also increase ahead of and behind the front, making for gusty conditions, lowering the wind chills.

Today: Partly cloudy with clouds increasing during the day. Highs around 52. Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy skies with light winds and lows near 42.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain likely in the morning thru midday. Highs still mild near 50°. Winds: Light winds

