Metro Detroit Weather: A rain/snow mix today

Today: Rain and snow showers with most roads staying wet until late in the day. That is when some roads could get slushy north and west of Detroit. Watch for a few slick spots on the roads if you are out for New Year's Eve. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with flurries and lows in the low 30s. Winds: Variable 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and colder with some flurries. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

