Metro Detroit Weather: A rainy start to a warm day

Rain returns this morning with more rain on the way later this week. Once the rain clears this afternoon, we'll see the temps climb near the 60s thanks to breezy southeasterly winds. Our next round of rain will arrive Wednesday afternoon and could mix with snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The rest of the week will be much cooler with more 40s than 50s for highs.

Rain showers are possible Friday for Light Up the Season but a washout is not expected.

Today: Rain showers continue with highs near 60°. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: The rain moves out with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Rain returns, mostly in the afternoon, with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 10-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

