Metro Detroit Weather: A refreshing change

Spotty rain and an isolated storm will still be possible into early Monday morning as a cold front sweeps through the area. Temps and humidity will drop behind the front with more seasonable weather returning next week.
The full forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy, rain and storm chance, mainly before noon. Temps in the low 80s to upper 70s. Winds: N 5 mph.
Tonight: Clearing skies with lower humidity and lows near 61°. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with temps in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5 mph
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 79%
- Dew point: 62°
- Pressure: 29.94 in
- Wind speed: 8 mph
- Wind direction: N
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:03 AM
- Sunset: 09:12 PM