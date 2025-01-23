Metro Detroit Weather: A slick and snowy start

Snow showers are moving through this morning with snow amounts around 1"- 2" possible around Detroit and north near M-59. Amounts south of the city should be a little less. Regardless of the amounts the snow will make roads slick. Temps will gradually recover this weekend with highs near 30°.

Today: Mostly cloudy with snow showers continuing into the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 20s. Temps will then begin to fall again this evening. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with more snow showers. Beware of slick roads in some areas, especially late. Low temps near 14°. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny and still cold with high temperatures in the low 20s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn