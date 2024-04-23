Metro Detroit Weather: A soggy day ahead with cooler temps to follow

The next storm moves in Tuesday morning bringing a shower and isolated thunderstorm this afternoon and tonight. Winds will also be up with gusts near 30 mph. A few showers may linger into Wednesday morning, before skies gradually become mostly sunny later in the day. Highs will be colder on the back side of the system and in the low to mid 50s.

Dry weather is expected for the first day of the NFL Draft Thursday with high temperatures near 60°. Friday evening there may be some showers. Rain and thunderstorms chances are most liekely Saturday. Highs will climb into the 70s by Saturday.

Today: Showers early, then more showers late and a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs near 60°. Winds: SW 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of an early shower and then decreasing clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

