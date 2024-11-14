Metro Detroit Weather: A soggy start to Thursday

The rain will be steady this morning until it becomes more scattered by the afternoon. High temperatures climb into the upper 40s because of the clouds & rain.

We get back to dry weather for Friday and Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday brings another November warm up.

Today: Rain with highs in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with rain coming to an end. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph.

