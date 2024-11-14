Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: A soggy start to Thursday

The rain will be steady this morning until it becomes more scattered by the afternoon. High temperatures climb into the upper 40s because of the clouds &amp; rain. We get back to dry weather for Friday and Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday brings another November warm up.
Posted
and last updated

The rain will be steady this morning until it becomes more scattered by the afternoon. High temperatures climb into the upper 40s because of the clouds & rain.

We get back to dry weather for Friday and Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday brings another November warm up.

Today: Rain with highs in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with rain coming to an end. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph.

The Weekend:

Weekend Forecast Two - Mike.png
Brighter and Milder weekend

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk