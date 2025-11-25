Metro Detroit Weather: A soggy start today

Today thru mid-week, Metro Detroit holds on to a milder, mostly cloudy pattern before a much sharp wintry change arrives for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Today brings more clouds and some light to moderate rain as a weak system slides through, keeping temperatures in the lower 50s but signaling that changes are on the way. The best chance of rain will be in the morning but most areas will be able to get to work and school before it really picks up. By Wednesday, things turn windy and unsettled with a couple of showers and falling temperatures later in the day as colder air starts pouring in. Thanksgiving Day, will feel completely different with highs in the mid-30s, a stiff breeze, and the chance for a flurries or snow showers as the colder air settles in over the Great Lakes. Black Friday stays firmly on the chilly side with highs in the mid-30s, clouds mixing with limited sun, and the kind of brisk, wintry feel that makes you reach for gloves or a heavier coat. Overall, the quiet, mild start to the week gives way to a much colder holiday stretch.

**While the cold and snow will get most of the attention this week, winds will also be a factor to watch. For today the winds will remain relatively calm but that calm ends by Wednesday. A strong cold front is expected to sweep through, driving a noticeable shift in both direction and speed. Our latest forecast shows winds picking up ahead of and behind the front, with gusts in the 40-45+ mph range possible. Thanksgiving will also have windy conditions that could impact parade floats, balloons, tents and outdoor displays.**

As we head into the weekend, the atmosphere is setting up for a another wintry change in Metro Detroit. Saturday looks chilly with increasing clouds and a chance of snow developing. Highs will hover in the mid to low 30s, and overnight lows dip towards the upper-20s - so surfaces will start off cold enough for any accumulation to stick. By Sunday, the odds are climbing for a more substantial impact with morning snow, which may transition to a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain as temperatures rise above freezing later in the day. Winds will pick up, making the cold feel more biting, and visibility or travel could be impacted during the heavier bursts of snow. While it’s still “an early outlook” many details (precipitation track, amount & timing) remain uncertain.

Today: Periods of rain in the morning and afternoon with highs in the low 50s and upper 40s. Winds: Light

Tonight: Cloudy skies continue with more rain closing in by the morning. Lows stay mild with temps in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain in the morning with mild temps in the upper 40s. Once the rain moves out the colder temps will move in followed by winds picking up to gusty levels. Eventually, the temps will fall into the mid 30s with snow showers possible during the late afternoon and evening. Winds: WSW 20-30 mph - gusts 40+mph.

