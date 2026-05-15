Metro Detroit Weather: A summer-like pattern on the way

Friday starts cool with temperatures near 50 degrees in the morning before warming nicely into the middle and upper 60s during the afternoon. Clouds increase through the day with a mostly cloudy sky developing by afternoon, but most of Metro Detroit should stay dry. It’ll be another mild spring day overall with a slightly more humid feel beginning to creep in late.

The pattern turns much more active beginning Saturday and lasting into at least Tuesday. Temperatures surge into the upper 70s and 80s with increasing humidity, creating a setup supportive of multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. While not every hour will be rainy, there will be periodic storm chances each day. Some storms could become strong to severe at times, especially Monday when temperatures may push into the middle 80s. Heavy rainfall may also become a concern by Tuesday as this active pattern lingers across the Great Lakes.

The severe weather risk is expected to increase across parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes as warmer, more humid air pushes northward this weekend into early next week. Right now, the highest concentration of organized severe weather appears west of Detroit initially, but Southeast Michigan remains in an active corridor where stronger storms could develop or move through at times from Saturday through Tuesday. It’s a pattern worth monitoring closely as timing and storm intensity details become clearer over the next couple of days.

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase with a chance of rain & storms towards morning. Lows will be milder in the mid 50s. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Showers and storms possible in the morning. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Patchy fog possible early. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies and highs near 80. Storms are possible too and the ones that form could be strong.

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