Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: A sunny and warm day ahead

Today is warm and a little muggy, but dry. Thursday night expect strong to severe storms with a wind and hail threat. An isolated tornado is possible as well. Storms will move through quickly.
Posted
and last updated

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Thursday, May 15

Today: We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Storms are expected after 10 PM. They could be severe with wind, hail, and a tornado threat. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST

Metro Detroit Weather: Heat builds today, storms tonight

Tonight: Strong to severe storms move through before 2 am. Warm temps continue into the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Slight rain chance early and late. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 95%
  • Dew point: 59°
  • Pressure: 29.77 in
  • Wind speed: 3 mph
  • Wind direction: E
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:10 AM
  • Sunset: 08:48 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk