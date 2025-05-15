Metro Detroit Weather: A sunny and warm day ahead

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Weather Planner Plus: Thursday, May 15
Today: We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Storms are expected after 10 PM. They could be severe with wind, hail, and a tornado threat. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: Heat builds today, storms tonight
Tonight: Strong to severe storms move through before 2 am. Warm temps continue into the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Friday: Slight rain chance early and late. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 95%
- Dew point: 59°
- Pressure: 29.77 in
- Wind speed: 3 mph
- Wind direction: E
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:10 AM
- Sunset: 08:48 PM