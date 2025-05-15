Metro Detroit Weather: A sunny and warm day ahead

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Thursday, May 15

Today: We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Storms are expected after 10 PM. They could be severe with wind, hail, and a tornado threat. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST

Metro Detroit Weather: Heat builds today, storms tonight

Tonight: Strong to severe storms move through before 2 am. Warm temps continue into the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Slight rain chance early and late. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor