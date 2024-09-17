Metro Detroit Weather: A warm last week of summer

Sunshine and warm temps continue this week with high temperatures around 80°. We will have a few more clouds late Tuesday through Wednesday night, but we will stay dry.

High pressure will rebuild Friday and bring dry weather and highs near 80° into next weekend.

Today: Patchy fog possible early, then mostly sunny for much of the day. Some high clouds will increase late. Highs near 80°. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog is possible late. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60°. Winds: Light

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 80°. Winds: E 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

