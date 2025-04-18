Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: A warm, windy Friday ahead with storms possible overnight

A big warm-up is coming to finish the week. While afternoon highs in the 70s may sound good on Friday, a cold front may spark severe storms Friday night. If any storms reach severe criteria, the main threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail
Today: Early showers are possible. Much of the day will be dry as temps top out in the mid 70s. Storms after 10 PM could be severe. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Showers and storms are possible during the overnight hours. Some could be strong with lows near 62°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Showers possible, mainly during the morning. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Sun and clouds with a slight chance of rain and temps in the mid 50s.

  • Humidity: 41%
  • Dew point: 34°
  • Pressure: 29.83 in
  • Wind speed: 13 mph
  • Wind direction: S
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:46 AM
  • Sunset: 08:18 PM

