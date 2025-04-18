Metro Detroit Weather: A warm, windy Friday ahead with storms possible overnight

Planning your day? Check out our Weather Planner Plus:

Weather Planner Plus - 4-18

Today: Early showers are possible. Much of the day will be dry as temps top out in the mid 70s. Storms after 10 PM could be severe. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Showers and storms are possible during the overnight hours. Some could be strong with lows near 62°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Showers possible, mainly during the morning. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Sun and clouds with a slight chance of rain and temps in the mid 50s.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn,

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn,