Metro Detroit Weather: A warmer day ahead

Wednesday brings a warmer afternoon across Metro Detroit, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle to upper 70s. Detroit reaches around 75°, while Ann Arbor climbs to 77° and Monroe tops out near 78°. There’s a slight chance of rain, with west-southwest winds at 10–15 mph. Temperatures will run well above our average high of 66°.

Skies clear tonight as cooler air settles into Southeast Michigan. Overnight lows fall into the middle to upper 40s across much of the area, while Detroit stays closer to 52°. West-northwest winds at 10–15 mph will add a little chill for anyone heading out early Thursday.

Thursday starts sunny and cool, with temperatures around 52° at 8 a.m. We’ll warm to near 60° by mid-morning and the middle 60s around lunchtime. Plenty of sunshine continues into the afternoon, with just a few clouds and temperatures reaching the upper 60s before easing back toward 66° by early evening.

Thursday will be cooler than Wednesday, but still a pleasant fall day across Metro Detroit. Mostly sunny skies accompany highs in the upper 60s to near 70°, including 68° in Detroit, 69° in Ann Arbor and 70° in Mount Clemens. Adrian and Monroe could reach 71°. West-northwest winds continue at 10–15 mph.

The pleasant weather continues Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and a high near 68°. Saturday warms to around 74°, making it a nice day for outdoor plans. A 30% chance of showers arrives Sunday as highs settle near 67°. Rain chances remain at 30% Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures briefly rebounding to 76° Monday before dropping to around 62° Tuesday.

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s including 75° in Detroit. Winds: WSW 15-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows will drop into the low 50s and upper 40s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

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