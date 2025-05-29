Metro Detroit Weather: A warmer Friday with a storm possible

Watch Now
Rain is rolling through Metro Detroit this evening with temps holding steady in the 60s. Skies will trend brighter and warmer heading into next weekend.
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 40s & low 50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or storms. Warmer highs in the upper 70s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Saturday: A bit cooler with sunny skies and a light breeze.

Sunday: Sunny skies with temps back in the 70s.

  • Humidity: 64%
  • Dew point: 52°
  • Pressure: 29.91 in
  • Wind speed: 9 mph
  • Wind direction: W
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:59 AM
  • Sunset: 09:01 PM

