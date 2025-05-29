Metro Detroit Weather: A warmer Friday with a storm possible

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 40s & low 50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or storms. Warmer highs in the upper 70s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday: A bit cooler with sunny skies and a light breeze.
Sunday: Sunny skies with temps back in the 70s.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 64%
- Dew point: 52°
- Pressure: 29.91 in
- Wind speed: 9 mph
- Wind direction: W
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 05:59 AM
- Sunset: 09:01 PM