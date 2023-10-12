Metro Detroit Weather: Mild again today, with a few showers

Rain chances are back starting late tonight through the weekend. The wettest time will be Friday night through Saturday. Temps will stay cool with the clouds and rain.

Today: Shower chances south more than north. It will likely be dry north of M-59. Highs in the upper 50s south and low 60s north of Detroit. Winds: NE 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: Light

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with temps in the 50s. Heaviest rain will be in the morning and midday.

Sunday: A cool and breezy day with a few showers and highs in the 50s again.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

