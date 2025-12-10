Metro Detroit Weather: A wintry mess continues for Metro Detroit

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 4 pm for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair counties.

Snow will continue to mix with rain on occasion until another batch of snow returns this afternoon. Today stays cold and wintry across Metro Detroit, with plenty of clouds and a lingering chance for a light snow showers or flurries, especially early later on. Any additional snow is light and patchy, but it could still create a few slick spots at times since temperatures hang in the 20s. As we move into Thursday, the snow winds down, but colder air settles back in behind it. Thursday turns quieter but noticeably colder, with highs struggling to get out of the 20s. By Thursday night, temperatures drop into the teens, reinforcing that deep-winter pattern heading toward the weekend.

We’re watching another weak system bringing a real chance of snow creeping back into the forecast for Metro Detroit by Friday and Saturday. On Friday, skies are expected to stay mostly cloudy and chilly, with a few scattered snow showers — not a heavy snow event, but enough to cause some slick roads across the area. Saturday looks a little more promising for flakes: snow showers could develop during the afternoon, with a chance for a light dusting or perhaps up to an inch — depending on where the showers line up and how cold things stay. At the moment, the worst of this system may drift south of the Detroit area.

Today: A mix of rain and snow will continue to move through Metro Detroit. Highs will reach the upper 30s. Winds:WNW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with falling temps back into the low 20s and teens. Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs near 27. Winds: W 10-15 mph

