Metro Detroit Weather: Air Quality Advisory for metro Detroit until noon

Today: Only limited sun with a few possible sprinkles. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Chance of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Milder temps in the low 70s.

