Metro Detroit Weather: Air Quality Advisory for metro Detroit until noon

Today: Only limited sun with a few possible sprinkles. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Chance of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Milder temps in the low 70s.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 73%
- Dew point: 50°
- Pressure: 30.0 in
- Wind speed: 6 mph
- Wind direction: NNE
- Visibility: 9.0 mi
- Sunrise: 05:56 AM
- Sunset: 09:07 PM