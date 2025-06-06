Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Air Quality Advisory for metro Detroit until noon

Today: Only limited sun with a few possible sprinkles. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Chance of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Milder temps in the low 70s.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 73%
  • Dew point: 50°
  • Pressure: 30.0 in
  • Wind speed: 6 mph
  • Wind direction: NNE
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:56 AM
  • Sunset: 09:07 PM

