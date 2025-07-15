Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Air quality alert in effect again

Air Quality alert is extended through Tuesday. As the wildfire smoke thins tomorrow, ozone at the surface will increase keeping the air quality a concern. High temperatures Tue. near 90° in spots.
Weather Planner Plus: Tuesday, July 15
Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Winds: S 5-10 mph

Full forecast and a look at air quality in Detroit (as of 6:50 a.m.)

Tonight: Partly cloudy and turning humid with lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny with afternoon shower and storm chances - some could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 87%
  • Dew point: 63°
  • Pressure: 30.09 in
  • Wind speed: 1 mph
  • Wind direction: W
  • Visibility: 6.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:09 AM
  • Sunset: 09:08 PM

