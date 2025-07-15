Metro Detroit Weather: Air quality alert in effect again

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Weather Planner Plus: Tuesday, July 15
Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Winds: S 5-10 mph
Full forecast and a look at air quality in Detroit (as of 6:50 a.m.)
Metro Detroit Weather: Air quality alert extended through Tuesday
Web Extra: Live look at Air Quality in Detroit on Tuesday, July 15
Tonight: Partly cloudy and turning humid with lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Partly sunny with afternoon shower and storm chances - some could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 87%
- Dew point: 63°
- Pressure: 30.09 in
- Wind speed: 1 mph
- Wind direction: W
- Visibility: 6.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:09 AM
- Sunset: 09:08 PM