Metro Detroit Weather: Air quality alert in effect again

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Winds: S 5-10 mph

Full forecast and a look at air quality in Detroit (as of 6:50 a.m.)

Metro Detroit Weather: Air quality alert extended through Tuesday

Web Extra: Live look at Air Quality in Detroit on Tuesday, July 15

Tonight: Partly cloudy and turning humid with lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny with afternoon shower and storm chances - some could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5 mph.

