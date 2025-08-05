Metro Detroit Weather: Air quality slowly improving

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Day Planner Plus: Tuesday, August 5
Today: Mostly sunny, hazy. Slight shower chance. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Watch the full forecast below
Metro Detroit Weather: Wildfire smoke lingers, impacting air quality
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with temps in the mid 60s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Slight shower chance. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 74%
- Dew point: 60°
- Pressure: 30.25 in
- Wind speed: 7 mph
- Wind direction: NNE
- Visibility: 6.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:29 AM
- Sunset: 08:47 PM