Metro Detroit Weather: Air quality slowly improving

Day Planner Plus: Tuesday, August 5
Today: Mostly sunny, hazy. Slight shower chance. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with temps in the mid 60s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Slight shower chance. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 74%
  • Dew point: 60°
  • Pressure: 30.25 in
  • Wind speed: 7 mph
  • Wind direction: NNE
  • Visibility: 6.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:29 AM
  • Sunset: 08:47 PM

