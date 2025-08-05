Metro Detroit Weather: Air quality slowly improving

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Tuesday, August 5

Today: Mostly sunny, hazy. Slight shower chance. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Watch the full forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Wildfire smoke lingers, impacting air quality

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with temps in the mid 60s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Slight shower chance. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph