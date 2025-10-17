Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: An active weekend ahead

Clouds will increase with a chance for a few showers Friday morning. However, more rain and gusty winds are on the way this weekend
Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking wet weather this weekend
Posted
and last updated

Friday: There's still a chance of rain for the morning with milder temps expected by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cool with lows in the 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain in the morning. Better chances for rain and storms arrives by Saturday night. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with highs near 76°.

Free Press Marathon - Mike.png
Detroit Free Press Marathon Forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 84%
  • Dew point: 41°
  • Pressure: 30.11 in
  • Wind speed: 2 mph
  • Wind direction: WSW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:48 AM
  • Sunset: 06:46 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Sports

Watch the Detroit Lions on 7!