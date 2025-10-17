Metro Detroit Weather: An active weekend ahead

Friday: There's still a chance of rain for the morning with milder temps expected by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cool with lows in the 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain in the morning. Better chances for rain and storms arrives by Saturday night. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with highs near 76°.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 84%
- Dew point: 41°
- Pressure: 30.11 in
- Wind speed: 2 mph
- Wind direction: WSW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:48 AM
- Sunset: 06:46 PM