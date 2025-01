Today: Clouds return today with gusty winds as well. Snow showers late, especially north and east of I-96. Highs will eventually reach the upper 30s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Light snow showers. Accumulation <1/2". Lows in the low 34. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some light snow showers. Highs near the 40s. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

