Tuesday will be a beautiful November day with sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s. High pressure is bringing us the pleasant weather and will remain in control of our weather through the rest of the week. Sunshine continues Wednesday as highs peak in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures continue to climb Thursday through Saturday, with highs near 60°.

Our next chance for rain is Saturday night and/or Sunday as a cold front swings through. That cold front will drop us back to more seasonal temps with highs in the 40s.

Today: Sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor