Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Another chance of afternoon storms

Posted

4th of July - Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of storms possible in the afternoon. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear with milder temps. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast:

Weekend Forecast Two - Mike.png
Holiday Weekend forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 69%
  • Dew point: 54°
  • Pressure: 30.11 in
  • Wind speed: 3 mph
  • Wind direction: NNE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:01 AM
  • Sunset: 09:13 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk