Metro Detroit Weather: Another chance of afternoon storms

4th of July - Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of storms possible in the afternoon. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Becoming mostly clear with milder temps. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Weekend Forecast:
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 69%
- Dew point: 54°
- Pressure: 30.11 in
- Wind speed: 3 mph
- Wind direction: NNE
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:01 AM
- Sunset: 09:13 PM