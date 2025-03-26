Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Another chilly day ahead

Wednesday will be a lot like Tuesday. Then it will warm through the rest of the week and the rain chances return on Friday and stay through the weekend.
Today: Occasional flurries with partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s. Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clearing skies with chill temps back in the upper 20s. Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

  • Humidity: 66%
  • Dew point: 19°
  • Pressure: 30.18 in
  • Wind speed: 7 mph
  • Wind direction: WNW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:25 AM
  • Sunset: 07:52 PM

