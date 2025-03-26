Metro Detroit Weather: Another chilly day ahead

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor in the video below:

Weather Planner Plus - 3-26

Today: Occasional flurries with partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s. Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clearing skies with chill temps back in the upper 20s. Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

