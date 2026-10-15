Metro Detroit Weather: Another cool and cloudy day with rain closing in

Today brings more clouds and cooler temperatures. We’ll start in the lower 50s, with afternoon readings topping out near 61°. Much of the day looks dry, but a few showers arrive later in the afternoon, with shower chances continuing into the evening. Keep an umbrella handy for the trip home.

The weekend starts with a chilly Saturday and the potential for morning frost. Afternoon highs only reach around 52° despite some sunshine, making it the coldest day of the week. Sunday turns milder, with brighter skies, breezy conditions and highs around 62°.

The warming trend continues into early next week. A mix of sunshine and clouds helps temperatures climb to around 66° Monday and 68° Tuesday. Both days look dry, with cool nights giving way to more comfortable afternoons.

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain most likely late in the day. Highs will be in the low 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with temps holding steady in the mid 50s. Passing showers are possible.

Friday: Lingering rain chances with highs near 60. Winds will pick up as temps crash down into the 30s by Saturday morning.

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