Tuesday starts off cool and mostly cloudy across metro Detroit. Temperatures are in the lower 50s around daybreak, then gradually climb through the 50s during the morning. Clouds will remain stubborn through much of the day, with only limited breaks of sunshine by the afternoon.

Highs Tuesday will generally reach the lower to middle 60s, including around 64° in Detroit, 65° in Ann Arbor and Port Huron, and 66° around Mt. Clemens. A northeast breeze around 10–15 mph will add to the cool feel, especially closer to the lakeshore.

Watch the forecast video below:

Metro Detroit Weather: Another cool day ahead

Tuesday night stays mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Northeast winds increase to around 10–20 mph, while overnight lows range from the upper 40s north of Detroit to the middle 50s closer to the city and Ohio border. Detroit falls to around 55°.

Wednesday remains on the cloudy side to start, but conditions gradually improve during the afternoon. Temperatures rise from the upper 50s around 8 AM into the lower 60s by midday, topping out near 65° around 2 PM. Some breaks in the clouds become more likely later in the afternoon and toward evening.

The warming trend becomes more noticeable heading toward the weekend. Thursday reaches around 68°, followed by 70° Friday, with brighter and warmer conditions. Highs climb into the lower 70s Saturday through Monday, reaching around 73° Sunday and Monday.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s including 64° in Detroit. Winds: NE 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s north of Detroit and closer to 55° in Detroit and areas south. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance south during the morning. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: NE 15-25 mph.

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