Day Planner Plus: Wednesday, August 27

Today: A cool and sunny start, partly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Metro Detroit Weather: Another cool start ahead

Tonight: Clouds increase with lows in the low to mid 50° in Detroit. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 70°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

