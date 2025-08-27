Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Another cool start ahead

Today: A cool and sunny start, partly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Day Planner Plus: Wednesday, August 27
Today: A cool and sunny start, partly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase with lows in the low to mid 50° in Detroit. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 70°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 85%
  • Dew point: 45°
  • Pressure: 30.22 in
  • Wind speed: 4 mph
  • Wind direction: WNW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:53 AM
  • Sunset: 08:14 PM

