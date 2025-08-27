Planning your Day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Day Planner Plus: Wednesday, August 27
Today: A cool and sunny start, partly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: Another cool start ahead
Tonight: Clouds increase with lows in the low to mid 50° in Detroit. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 70°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 85%
- Dew point: 45°
- Pressure: 30.22 in
- Wind speed: 4 mph
- Wind direction: WNW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:53 AM
- Sunset: 08:14 PM