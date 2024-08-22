Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Another cool start before the warm up

Temps are warming up today and will continue to warm up this weekend across metro Detroit. Temps will climb into the 80s by this weekend and the muggy meter rises with the temperature. By next week, we'll approach 90s while the dew point climbs into the mid 70s which is in the "ugh" meter.
High pressure has taken control and will continue to bring dry weather across Metro Detroit through the weekend. With the high centered to our northwest initially, cooler air will be flowing into the region, keeping highs below average and in the mid to upper 70s tomorrow. The high starts to move to the southeast by Friday, which will bring southerly winds back across southeast Michigan. This will push in warm, moist air, into the weekend. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s with dew points near 70°. There is a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm Saturday through Monday near the peak of daytime heating.

Eventually a storm system and cold front will arrive next Wednesday bringing us chances for some rain or a few storms.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear lows in the mid to upper 40s outside of Detroit, and 54° in Detroit. Winds: Light.

Friday: Becoming partly sunny with highs around 80°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

