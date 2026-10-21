Metro Detroit Weather: Another cool start with a mild & sunny afternoon

Today through Friday brings more pleasant weather with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures drop a bit for Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 60s.

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Metro Detroit Weather: School & work forecast

Temperatures climb back up Sunday into the upper 60s with a few more clouds. Clouds continue to increase Monday, ahead of our next chance for rain Monday night into Tuesday. There could be a stronger storm system coming next Wednesday. That will make the temps.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s with 67° in Detroit. Winds: NE 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a chance of fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s outside Detroit to the low to mid 40s around Detroit. Winds: Light

Thursday: Lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

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